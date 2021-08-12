Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

