Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Schlumberger worth $122,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

