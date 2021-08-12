Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.