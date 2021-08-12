Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.47% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 217,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 2,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

