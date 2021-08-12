Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,236. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

