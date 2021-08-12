Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lowered by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,813 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 508,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,876. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

