Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Moneywise Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 12.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $79.37. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,362. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.98.

