Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 9.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,828,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.