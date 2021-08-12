Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 398,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,302. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

