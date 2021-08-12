Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 18.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.37% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $60,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 398,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

