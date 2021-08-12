Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,302. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

