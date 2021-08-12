Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 8.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 398,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

