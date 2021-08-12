Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 494,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

