Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SCHX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

