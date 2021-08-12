Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 220,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

