Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 13.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

