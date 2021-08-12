Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $80.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.