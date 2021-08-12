Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.