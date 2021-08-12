Scotiabank Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$5.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

AHOTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

