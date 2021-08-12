Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.83 ($85.69).

ETR G24 traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €71.38 ($83.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.94. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

