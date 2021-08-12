Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.83 ($85.69).

Shares of G24 stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €71.38 ($83.98). 100,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

