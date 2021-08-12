Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.83 ($85.69).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €71.38 ($83.98). 100,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.