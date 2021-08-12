Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.83 ($85.69).

Shares of G24 stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €71.38 ($83.98). 100,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.94. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

