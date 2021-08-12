scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SCPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,587. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of scPharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

