ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $10,415.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,760,808 coins and its circulating supply is 37,077,197 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

