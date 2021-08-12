Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.97

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.