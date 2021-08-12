Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lifted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 460,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.64.

STX traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,141. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

