Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SPX has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

