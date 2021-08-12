Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $743,828.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $743,828.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

