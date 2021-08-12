SEEN (SEEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,223.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.75 million and $4,223.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00008792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

