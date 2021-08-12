SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.