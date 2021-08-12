Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.09% of Semtech worth $138,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

