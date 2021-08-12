Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

