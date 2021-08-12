Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,088.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

