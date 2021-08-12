Sentivate Hits One Day Trading Volume of $383,999.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $383,999.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

