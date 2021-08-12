Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Volume Tops $383,999.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Sentivate has a market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $383,999.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.