Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($2.04). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 445,559 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.91. The company has a market cap of £410.33 million and a PE ratio of 52.41.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

