Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $124.18 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Serum has a market capitalization of $234.68 million and approximately $124.18 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00010564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.