Service Properties Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 11,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,356,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

