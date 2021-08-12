ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $11.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $581.57. 865,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.71 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

