Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0512

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $463,858.64 and $117,470.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

