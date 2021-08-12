Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 183,969 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a market capitalization of £249.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

