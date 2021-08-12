Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,846.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,846 ($37.18) and last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.04), with a volume of 25373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,828 ($36.95).

A number of research firms recently commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,621.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

