SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 3.3%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.27 ($10.91) and last traded at €9.59 ($11.28). 651,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.92 ($11.67).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

