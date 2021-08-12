Shard Hits Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 119.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 154.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $18,652.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.