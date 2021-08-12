Sharder Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $122,055.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

