Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Issues Earnings Results

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharecare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 80,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,330. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

