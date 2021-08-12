Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STTK stock remained flat at $$20.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,735. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $840.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,688.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

