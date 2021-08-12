SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and $450.11 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.19 or 0.06961042 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

