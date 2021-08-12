SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $137,959.54

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $137,959.54 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.63 or 0.06923822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.96 or 0.01367008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00376164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.37 or 0.00587348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00344251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00304720 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

